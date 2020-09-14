Ruth Lippiello 1926 - 2020
N. Grosvenordale - Ruth (Ferko) Lippiello, 94, of Riverside Dr., died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Davis Place Rehabilitation Center. The heaven's gained a new angel when Ruth passed from this earth to be with her beloved Lord. She was the loving wife of Constantino "Connie" Lippiello. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Spisak) Ferko. On November 30, 1946, in Jersey City, NJ she was united in marriage to Connie Lippiello.
Mrs. Lippiello worked as a laborer in area factories.
Ruth enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Thompson Senior Citizens, VFW, a devout member of St. Joseph Church in N. Grosvenordale where she was one of the first lectors and eucharistic ministers. Ruth also used to run the Royal Travelers group.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 73 years, Constantino "Connie" Lippiello; two sons, Lawrence Lippiello and his wife Cheryl of Putnam and Daniel Lippiello and his wife Jayne of Tamarac, FL; a daughter, Theresa Blain and her husband Robert of N. Grosvenordale; six grandchildren, Derek, Jodi, Todd, Michael, Meghan, and Donald; six great-grandchildren Charlee, Bodie, Colton, Lincoln, Riley, and Jacob; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Elizabeth Santa Cattarina and Florence Miller.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ruth's family from 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Ruth was always known for her caring, compassionate, and loving manner. Her family knows family and friends from far and near cannot be with them on Saturday. They understand. They hope that you can honor Ruth with a nice deed or a random act of kindness to help someone else and carry forward who she was. Due to the currant Covid-19 restrictions, please practice social distancing and wear a mask while attending Ruth's services. Memorial donations in Ruth's name may be made to St. Joseph Church, P.O. Box 665, Putnam, CT 06260.
