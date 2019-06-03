|
Ruth M. Miller 1931 - 2019
Sterling - Sterling – Ruth M. Miller 87, beloved wife of the late Raymond D. Miller passed away June 2, 2019. She was born Oct. 31, 1931 in Chelsea, MA a daughter of the late Charles A. Perricotti and Enid (Farrell) O'Neil. Mrs. Miller had resided in Sterling for most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She leaves a son Steven R. Miller of Sterling, 2 daughters Susan J. Rogers of Plainfield and Cheryl A. Miller of Moosup, and a daughter in law Sue Miller of Plainfield. 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Gary Miller. Funeral and burial are private. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 3 to June 5, 2019