Ruth P. Bickford 1935 - 2019
Griswold - Ruth P. Bickford 84, of Griswold passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Wednesday July 17th, 2019.
She was born June 27th, 1935 in Thomaston ME, daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Taylor. She was happily married to Neil Bickford August 31st, 1956, whom she is survived by along with their daughter Kimberly Bickford of Norwich, granddaughters Brittney Johnson of Norwich, Brandee Johnson of Norwich, great grandson Riley Herman, and Sister Dorothy Alwood of Molten ME.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 19 to July 21, 2019