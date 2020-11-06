Ruth White Maynard 1928 - 2020
Colchester - Ruth (Adams) White Maynard, 92, died on November 1, 2020. She was born July 1, 1928, in Wakefield, MA, to Donald and Ruth (Haseltine) White.
She graduated from Wakefield High School, attended Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, and received a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Kentucky in 1951. She taught music in Michigan, Kentucky, and Massachusetts before beginning a nineteen-year tenure at Franklin Elementary School. After retiring from teaching in 1990, she was employed by Sears, Roebuck and Company for 16 years. Mrs. Maynard was also the organist for several local churches.
Mrs. Maynard was a member of Taftville Congregational Church, a lifetime member of the Mohegan Fire Company Women's Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by her husband, John N. Maynard Jr. Survivors include a son, Robert Maynard of Colchester, and his wife Denise; a daughter, Barbara Cameron of Sterling, AK, and her husband Nelson; and a stepson, James Maynard of New London.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohegan Fire Company or the Taftville Congregational Church.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 13, at 11 a.m., at the Taftville Congregational Church, 16 North B Street, Taftville. Masks and social distancing will be required at both events.
