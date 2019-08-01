|
|
Sadie H. Ensling 1982 - 2019
Ledyard - Sadie H. Ensling, 36, of Ledyard, died on July 27, 2019 at Backus Hospital following an automobile accident.
Sadie was born in Norwich on November 15, 1982, the beloved daughter of David Ensling and Mary Jane (Bialowas) Haney. She graduated from the Joshua Center School in Norwich with Presidential Honors in 1999.
Sadie was a kind and gentle soul, and she touched so many lives. Throughout her life, she had a knack for identifying and eagerly volunteering for any opportunity to help someone else in need. Sadie was a popular waitress at Tom's Urban with many years of hospitality and fine dining experience. She was great at everything she did because she worked hard and believed in people's innate goodness. When Sadie performed a task, whether at work or for her family and friends, she put her whole heart into doing it well. Sadie celebrated the simple joys of life and persevered through significant challenges—never giving up or accepting "no" when she knew it possible. She was completely compassionate and never expected anything in return for her love and affection. Sadie will be deeply missed and cherished forever by everyone who was lucky enough to have her in their life.
Sadie is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Haney; the love of her life, Jamie Moss, and his sister, Rebecca Moss; her loving aunt, Dee; her two best friends, Dawn Poirier and her children Makayla and Kayvon Vaughters-Poirier, and Julie Pirie and her daughter Kayla Pirie; and her adored feline friend, Layah.
She was predeceased by her father, David, and her brother, Alexander Ensling.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Sadie will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019