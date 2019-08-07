|
Sally Francis Doyle 1937 - 2019
Canterbury - Sally F. Doyle, 82, passed away August 6, 2019, at Douglas Manor. She was born January 28, 1937 in Norwich to John (Jack) Gorman and Ruth (Parker) Gorman.
Sally was a lifelong resident of Canterbury. Her love for God, family and her animals was present every day. Sally graduated Griswold High School in 1955. She just celebrated 64 years with her loving husband, Richard. Sally loved her vacations to Nova Scotia. She was one of the cooks at the Dr. Helen Baldwin School for many years and because she loved helping people so much she also drove a special needs bus. Later she devoted her time helping her husband with running the family business. She was a devout Christian and extremely selfless. She enjoyed listening to hymns and playing them on her keyboard, especially when it benefited others.
Sally is survived by her loving husband Richard E. Doyle of Canterbury; three children; Kathleen (Robert) Loomis of Putnam, Wayne (Dawn) Doyle of Marlborough, Keely Doyle of Plainfield, her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Jodoin of Jewett City, 3 grandchildren; Heath Hill, Sally (Trevor) Loiselle, Rhiannon (James) Satalino and 3 great grandchildren Tyler Hill, Mikayla and Savannah Loiselle. She is also survived by her sister in law Arline (James) Schiebeler and several nieces and nephews. Sally was pre-deceased by her sister Marjorie Mancini and half brother Johnny Gorman.
A private memorial service will be held at the Christian Fellowship Church in Scotland. Donations may be made in Sally Doyle's honor to the church at 14 Pudding Hill, Scotland, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019