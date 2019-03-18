Home

Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Samantha Clark
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
Samantha Jo Clark


Manchester - Samantha Jo Clark (29) of Manchester CT, born December 4, 1989, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday March 15, 2019. Samantha enjoyed every aspect of life. An avid fan of the Harry Potter movies and spending time with her 4 beautiful children, Prisila, Cooper, Carter & Alana. She is survived by her Partner James Kimble, her Father Bruce Pendleton, Her Brother Ryan, Sister Amanda Her Step Mother Melinda Pendleton, Aunt Karen Clark, Cousins Brandon, & Joseph. Samantha is predeceased by her grandfather Thomas Clark Sr. and her uncle Thomas Clark Jr. The calling hours are on Wednesday March 20th from 4-7pm at Church and Allen Funeral Home 136 Sachem St. Norwich, CT 06360. Family and friends are welcome to pay respects and condolences. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to New England Donor Services at www.neds.org.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
