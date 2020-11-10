Samuel F. Izzarelli Sr. 1938 - 2020
Canterbury - Samuel F. Izzarelli Sr. of Canterbury, and The Villages, Fla., the beloved husband of Illis (Bannier) Izzarelli, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Norwich.
Samuel was born Oct. 7, 1938, in Norwich, to Samuel Izzarelli and Josephine (Mazzarelli) Izzarelli. Sam attended Norwich Free Academy.
In 1955, he proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where we would attain the rank of Sergeant in the military police before discharging in 1958.
On October 18, 1965 he entered the Connecticut State Police Academy. He proudly served the citizens of Connecticut for 21 years as a trooper at the Troops in Danielson, Colchester and Montville as well as a helicopter pilot in the Emergency Services Unit.
After retiring, he and Illis traveled around the world visiting amongst other places the birthplace of his father in Caramanico, Italy, the pyramids in Egypt, and the Rhine River. Sam loved his homes and gardening, he always had a project, and religiously worked out in the gym.
He was a member of Norwich United Italian Society, where he loved to reminisce about his youth and his Ruth Street neighborhood.
Besides his wife Illis of 61 years, Sam is survived by his daughter, Kim Izzarelli of Briar Cliff Manor, N.Y.; his son, Samuel Izzarelli Jr. and his wife Darcy of Hebron; his daughter, Kathy Paro and her husband Richard of St. Augustine, Fla.; and his son, Thomas Izzarelli and his wife Jeannine of Canterbury.
Sam cherished spending time with and was very proud of his eight grandchildren, Samuel Izzarelli III, Emily Paro, Thomas Izzarelli, Joel Tannenbaum, Lauren Tannenbaum and Benjamin Izzarelli. He was heartbroken and greatly missed his two grandsons, Justin Izzarelli and Nicholas Paro, who predeceased him.
Friends and family may gather for a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown.
Sam fought a very hard battle with COVID-19. It was quick, relentless and ultimately deadly. The Izzarelli family completely understands those that choose not to attend due to COVID concerns. They would rather safely see you when this virus has passed. If you do choose to attend, please wear a mask and socially distance.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
.