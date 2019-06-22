Home

Sandra A. Perry-DaSilva 1945 - 2019
Norwich - Sandra A. Perry-DaSilva, age 74, of Norwich was reunited with her loved ones in Heaven on June 18, 2019. She is survived by her Son Troy M. Perry and Grand Daughter Tori Perry Pecora, Brother Lawrence Perry (Shirley). Sandra was predeceased by her parents Della (Pina) and Avilla Perry; brother Dennis Perry; sister Diane Francis, nephew Mark Perry and niece Kylea Perry.
Calling hours will be held at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich on Wednesday, June 26th from 10 am. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 11 am. Interment will be held at Maplewood cemetery immediately following.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 22 to June 24, 2019
