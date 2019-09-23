|
Sandra Ann Fontaine 1950 - 2019
Norwich - Sandra Ann Fontaine, 69, of Westwood Park passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home. She fought a short but courageous battle with cancer.
She graduated from Griswold High School. She worked at Foxwoods in bingo sales for 20 years before retiring. Sandra was a member of Silver Star Athletic Club in Norwich.
She is survived by her companion Ralph Haight of Norwich, her daughter Sandra Dawson and her husband Wayne of Waterford, grandchildren Mariah Christine Dugan of Bristol, Amber Nicole Dugan of Norwich, Victoria Tillinghast of New London and her great grandson Colbie Church of Norwich.
She was predeceased by her parents Harvey and Marie (Henault) Fonatine and her brother Donald Fontaine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM Saturday September 28, 2019 at the Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Norwich, CT. There will be no calling hours and the burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019