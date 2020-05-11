|
Sandra Becotte 1944 - 2020
Voluntown - Sandra Becotte went to be with her Savior on May 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after complications from Lou Gehrig's and Sjogren's disease. Beloved wife, devoted mother, and the world's best "nina," Sandra would consider her greatest accomplishment in life to be the love and legacy she instilled in her family.She was a supportive listener, with a knack for turning lemons into lemonade and made everything beautiful with her perspective and touch.
Born December 23, 1944 to Tauno and Myrtle Krager, Sandra enjoyed small-town living, never venturing far from Jewett City, CT before she met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, J. Ronald Becotte. Their love remained constant and were faithfully married for 57 years, during which time they raised three wonderful children while Sandra also invested in working at Backus Hospital and served as a special education coordinator for the Griswold Public School system.
She is survived by her loving husband: J. Ronald Becotte of Voluntown, CT; her three children: Todd (Cathy) Becotte of Voluntown, CT, Eric Becotte of Voluntown, CT, and Lisa (Peter) Guthrie of Ashaway, RI; and her seven grandchildren: Victoria Becotte, Daniel Guthrie, Sarah Guthrie, Nicholas Bosse, Marisa (Bosse) Felber, Abby Guthrie, Rebecca Guthrie; and two sisters: Mary (Stevens) Romero, and Martha (Wild) Swan.
A limited public visitation will be held at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT on Thursday, May 14th from 5:00-7:00pm. A private funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 15th at Saints Thomas and Anne Roman Catholic Church in Voluntown, CT.
A memorial mass and burial graveside prayer service will be announced and held following the lift of social gathering restrictions. In lieu of ?owers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Saints Thomas and Anne Roman Catholic Church in Voluntown, CT and/or the ALS Association of Connecticut.
Her memory will be cherished forever.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 11 to May 13, 2020