Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Sandra D. Newman

Sandra D. Newman 1948 - 2019
Plainfield - Sandra D. Newman 71, of Moosup, beloved wife of George D. Newman passed away June 8, 2019. She was born January 13, 1948 in Norwich, a daughter of the late Arthur and Doris (Baker) Medbury and had lived in Plainfield/Moosup for most of her life. Above all else, Sandra enjoyed making her family happy. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she made it special for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sandra enjoyed collecting antiques and loved her Dachshund dogs and many cats. She was a member of the Mohegan Tribe. Besides her husband she leaves 3 sons Neil (Florence) Credit, Shawn Credit and Trevor (Ewa) Newman; a daughter Kimberly (James) Harshaw; a daughter in law Lisa Credit White. 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Dale Credit. A Burial Service will be held Friday (6-14-19) at 1:30 PM in the Shantok Burial Ground at Fort Shantok in Uncasville. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to https://www.toysfortots.org. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 10 to June 12, 2019
