Sandra, J. O'Neil 1948 - 2020
Plainfield - Sandra "Sandy" O'Neil, beloved wife of John L. O'Neil for fifty three years, passed away on Monday May 18th, 2020.
Sandy was born in Boston MA. to Phyllis Buttlar (Robinson) and Harold Buttlar.
She married John O'Neil at the age of 18, and they later settled in Plainfield, CT.
Later in life, they purchased a condo in Ft Myers, FL. where they enjoyed their winters together.
As a young girl, Sandy dreamed of travelling the world, and she did just that. Her travels had taken her to all seven continents, and the three longest rivers.
She is survived by her husband, John O'Neil, and their daughters, Phyllis Gartman and Pamela Haggett. In addition are their granddaughters, Cassie Haggett, Ashley Haggett and Sarah Haggett; as well as her sister, Shirley Skapriwsky and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service for Sandy will be announced at a later date, which will be held in Plainfield CT.
