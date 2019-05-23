Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith and Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Service
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
(860) 928-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hamburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah R. (Andrews) Hamburg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sarah R. (Andrews) Hamburg Obituary
Sarah R. (Andrews) Hamburg DIED - 2019
Eastford - Sarah R. (Andrews) Hamburg, 84, of Eastford, was ushered into heaven Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam.
Sarah faithfully served alongside her husband in Christian ministry for over 40 years. She was known for her creative teaching, Bible studies, leadership and gift of music. Sarah loved Jesus Christ and her life was a testimony of devotion to Him. She loved her husband with her whole heart and he was her faithful caregiver throughout her final years with dementia.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rev. David A. Hamburg and her son William Hamburg of Eastford and her daughter Elisabeth Edouard and her husband Jacques of Pomfret.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Chapel, 175 Westminster Road, Canterbury, CT. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Mission of the Americas, victory-mission.org. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 23 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith and Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now