Sarah R. (Andrews) Hamburg DIED - 2019
Eastford - Sarah R. (Andrews) Hamburg, 84, of Eastford, was ushered into heaven Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam.
Sarah faithfully served alongside her husband in Christian ministry for over 40 years. She was known for her creative teaching, Bible studies, leadership and gift of music. Sarah loved Jesus Christ and her life was a testimony of devotion to Him. She loved her husband with her whole heart and he was her faithful caregiver throughout her final years with dementia.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rev. David A. Hamburg and her son William Hamburg of Eastford and her daughter Elisabeth Edouard and her husband Jacques of Pomfret.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Chapel, 175 Westminster Road, Canterbury, CT. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Mission of the Americas, victory-mission.org. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 23 to May 25, 2019