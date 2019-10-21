|
Scott P. Martell 1996 - 2019
Westerly - Scott P. Martell (Scottie) loving son passed away Oct. 15, 2019 at the age of 22. Visitation will be held Thursday Oct. 24, 2019 at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen 53 Norwich New London Tpke. Uncasville from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be made to any mental health organizations in Connecticut or Rhode Island of the donor's choice. Please visit www.www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019