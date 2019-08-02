|
Senielle Marie Kogut 1982 - 2019
Franklin - Senielle Marie Kogut, 37, slipped away into the arms of the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Monday June 29th after a long battle with PTSD and complications from Huntington's disease. Senielle served 12 years in the Connecticut National Guard as a Carpenter-Mason. She deployed overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 248th Engineer Company (2003-2004). She was recognized as the first female Veteran of Foreign Wars in the Town of Franklin.
She is survived by her mother and father Linda and John Kogut of Franklin. She is also survived by sister and brother-in-law Sonja and Scott Smilinich of Oakdale, and brother and sister-in-law John and Louisa Campoy-Kogut Jr. of Coventry, RI. and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Senielle was predeceased by her great-grandparents Edwin and Isabelle Popplestein, and grandparents William F. Muenzner Sr. and Joseph and Blanche Kogut.
Senielle appreciated nature. She enjoyed hiking and watching for birds, butterflies, and dragonflies while on nature walks. In her childhood, she was the catcher on her softball's All-Star Team and also enjoyed playing soccer. She is loved by so many people and will be greatly missed.
Calling hours will be on Friday, August 9th from 5pm to 7pm at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. A Memorial Mass will be held at The Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT. on Saturday, August 10th at 10am meeting directly at the church. Procession to a dedication and presentation of Military Honors will immediately follow to the Janet Carlson Calvert Library, 5 Tyler Drive, Franklin, CT. 06254.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Huntington's disease Society of America at https://hdsa.org
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019