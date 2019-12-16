|
|
Shane Yater 1981 - 2019
Dayville - Shane Yater, 38, of Dayville, CT passed away after a brief illness on December 15, 2019 at Davis Place Nursing Home in Danielson, CT. He was the beloved husband of Danielle Labossiere. Born December 1, 1981 in Phoenix, AZ, son of Joseph Yater and Kim (Leroy) Smith.
Shane had an infectious smile that could light up a room. He was employed at Web Industries for over 16 Years. Shane loved his family and friends. He was a fan of the New England Patriots and enjoyed football, fishing and buying and selling on Craig's List. Shane loved life.
He leaves his wife Danielle Labossiere of Dayville, CT; his children Olivia Yater, Jackson Yater, Rachel Yater and Ava Yater all of Dayville, CT; his father Joseph Yater and his wife Marie of Washington, PA; his mother Kim Smith and her husband Steve of Dayville, CT; his brothers Joe Yater of Pittsburgh, PA and John Yater of Putnam, CT; his sister Barbara Yater of Norwich, CT, also several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. A Funeral Service will be Friday at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home, burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations in Shane's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168
Boston, MA 02284-9168. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019