Sharon J. Davignon 1948 - 2019
Rancho Mirage. CA. - Sharon J. Davignon died on March 18, 2019, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born February 21, 1948, in Putnam, CT, Sharon was the daughter of Norman and Rita (Chamberland) Davignon. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Emmanuel College, Boston, MA. Sharon's career began in Boston with Blue Cross/Blue Shield. She then worked as a Functions Coordinator at Anthony's Pier 4 in Boston. Her career path led her to executive support positions for the Pulmonary Department at Boston University Medical Center and, most recently, retiring from the pharmaceutical company, Sanofi-Aventis in 2017.
While growing up, Sharon loved her summers at Alexander's Lake in CT. Her interests involved reading, crocheting, researching family history, music, fine dining, dabbling in paint, and neighborhood walks with her dogs, Kiko and Keila. Upon retirement she relocated to Rancho Mirage, CA, where she enjoyed the climate, meeting new friends, and the desert community life there.
Sharon is survived by many loving first cousins including Ronald Bernier, Jeannine (and Andrew) Lowell, Armand (and Lori) Gaudette, Dennis (and Zelma) Gladu, Ann Marie (and Bob) Dragon of Connecticut; Paul Chamberland (and Michael Klaus) of Rancho Mirage, CA and Blaine, WA; Bob (and Barbara) Davignon of Escondido, CA; Daniel "Brock" d'Avignon of San Diego, CA; and LaWren (and Wallace) Booth of Asheville, NC.
The family extends special thanks to family members, Paul Chamberland, Michael Klaus, and Robin and Joseph Zubretsky for their dedication and near-daily support for Sharon during her six-month journey with lung cancer and its treatment. Sharon also loved seeing all the messages of support from family and friends which she received during those months. The family is so appreciative of the expert care and support given by Mission Hospice and the staff of Rancho Mirage Health & Rehabilitation Center during Sharon's final days.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon J. Davignon's memory may be made to: Loving All Animals (44635 San Rafael Avenue, Palm Desert, CA 92260; Phone: 760-834-7000); or Mission Hospice (2365 Northside Drive, San Diego, CA 92108; Phone: 855-848-5433).
