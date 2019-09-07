|
|
Sharon L. Horr 1948 - 2019
Sterling - Sharon L. Horr, 71, of Sterling passed away on Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at the W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT.
Sharon was born in Minneapolis, MN on Aug. 19, 1948, a daughter to Hermina (Morey) Miller and the late William Horr.
During her childhood she enjoyed time spent with her cousins. They would ride horses on the farm, take long walks and enjoyed cookouts. Sharon was a very sweet person and loved family gatherings. Sharon enjoyed helping others, especially the elderly, and worked at the Woodpecker Hill Health Center in Coventry, RI. where she was the Social Services Activities Director. Sharon battled cancer for many years and always had a wonderful spirit and never complained, all while caring for her mother and her "Kittys". She will be sadly missed by all of her family members especially during the holidays. She was truly loved.
Sharon's family would like to thank the staff of the Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital, the W.W. Backus Hospital Hospice and Day Kimball Homemakers, with a special thanks to Denise Kearney, Operations Manager of Day Kimball Homemakers.
In addition to her mother Hermina, she is survived by her sisters Michelle Pomerleau, Kelly Casey and Roxanne Egan of Minnesota; Aunt Carol Latham of Warwick, RI, Uncle Earl Morey of Colorado; Aunt Betty Frigon of Warwick, RI; and numerous cousins.
In addition to her father she is predeceased by a sister Gail Berry. Aunts Donna Gervasio, Pat Ezzell, Adeline Morey, Amy Shaw, Shirley Faye, Gladys Fanning, Norma McGarry, Olive Bentley, Patricia Hicks, Lucille St. Martin; Uncles Ronald Horr, Elwood Ezzell, David Morey and John Morey
A Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM within the Notre Dame Cemetery in Fall River, MA, located at 1540 Stafford Rd, utilizing entrance on Newhall Street. There are no calling hours.
http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019