Sharon Sanquedolce 1946 - 2020

Groton - Sharon Sanquedolce, 74, of Groton died October 19, 2020, at the Madison House in Madison.

She was born in Norwich, June 23, 1946.

She is survived by one son, Keith Sanquedolce (Karen); two daughters, Sandy Radley and Tammy Crouch; one brother, Richard Watson (Nancy); ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



