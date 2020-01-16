|
Shawn Powers 2020
Voluntown - Shawn M. Powers passed away, January 12, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 16, 1970, son of Joan (Butova) Powers and the late Richard Powers.
Shawn attended Griswold High-school and continued to be a skilled machine operator, later running his own business, PowerScape, for 20 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Mackenzie Frantz & husband Matthew of CT; brother, James Powers of RI; sister, Heather Powers of SC; and grandchild, Harper Frantz (with another on the way).
Shawn took great pride in fatherhood and was known for his hard working attitude, loyalty and commitment. He could make anyone laugh with his sarcastic, dry sense of humor and would give the shirt off his back for anyone he loved. He enjoyed motorcycles, Jeeps, tinkering in the garage, lending hand to anyone who needed it, animals, and the outdoors. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Tamarack Lodge (21 10 Rod Rd., Voluntown CT) from 5 to 7:00 p.m.
Leffler Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020