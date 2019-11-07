|
Shawnna M. Wojnowski 2002 - 2019
Plainfield - In Loving memory of Shawnna Mae Wojnowski, 17 of Plainfield, CT died suddenly from a vehicle accident on the rural Canterbury/Brooklyn town line.
Shawnna Mae was born Feb 26th, 2002. She is survived by her Mother and Father, Audra and Matthew Wojnowski Sr. Grandparents Sharon Desilets, Steven Penny, Tina Benway (deceased), Nancy and Matthew Wojnowski, James and Patrice Shippee, Carlene Evans, brothers Derrick Baker, Matthew Wojnowski Jr. and his wife Cynthia, Brandon Wojnowski, Justin Kania, Dakota Cicarelli, sister Olivia Cicarelli and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins friends and family.
Services for Shawnna Mae Wojnowski will be held on November 9th at 10 AM at the First Congregational Church of Canterbury, 6 South Canterbury Rd, Canterbury CT Rt. 169. following to Dean's Cemetery, concluding with a brief luncheon at The Music Lady, 5 Green Hollow Rd. Moosup, CT for a Celebration of Life.
She attended H.H. Ellis Tech; she was an automotive tech at V & R Auto Group. She loved cheerleading, being in the woods and hanging out with her friends. She is loved and will be missed by many. Our memories of her will live on forever.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019