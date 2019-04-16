Home

Sheila Babbitt 1948 - 2019
Norwich - Sheila Babbitt, 70, passed away on April 10, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 3,1948 to Shirley & Arthur Parker. She married Henry Babbitt June 3,1967. Sheila is survived by her mother Shirley Piezzo and four siblings, her daughters Shawna & Jesse Bernier, Sandra Hernandez, Stacey & Timothy Strong Sr, Shelley Babbitt & her partner Michael Knowlton, 8 Grandchildren, 6 Great grandchildren. A Christian Mass will be held at ST Patrick's Cathedral Norwich on April 27, 2019 at 10 am followed by a Celebration of life reception. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to help pay for arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019
