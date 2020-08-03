Sheila M. Reguin 1939 - 2020

Bozrah - Sheila M. Reguin, 81, of Bozrah died early Wednesday morning July 29, 2020, at Harrington Court in Colchester.

She was born in Norwich, May 4, 1939, the daughter of the late George and Marie (Heibel) Kennedy Jr.

Sheila was employed for over 30 years as a bookkeeper at the Coreplus Federal Credit Union before retiring.

She was married to Paul A. Reguin Jr. who died on September 19, 2015. She is survived by two sons, Timothy P. Reguin and Kenneth M. Reguin and his wife Veronica, one daughter, Kelly J. Matteson and her husband Bob, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bozrah Rural Cemetery in Bozrah. There are no calling hours. Mask and social distancing will be required.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



