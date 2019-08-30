|
Sheila Moran Died August, 2019
Norwich - Sheila Moran, 82, of Norwich passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019 at her home.
Sheila was the daughter of the late Edward G. and Mary McGibney Moran. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy '54 and St. Joseph College '58. She taught in the Norwich School System 42 years retiring in 2000. She was involved in many child centered civic activities including the Backus Fair, Rose Arts Festival, Otis Library and was Educational Coordinator for the Norwich Committee for UNICEF. She loved travel, concerts and time with friends as well as UCONN basketball and Notre Dame football.
She is predeceased by her brothers Charles Moran and Edward G. Moran, Jr. as well as her sister Mary Moran Murphy. She is survived by her sister-in-law Beverly P. Moran and her nieces and nephews and their families in Florida, Ohio, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on September 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Cathedral School, 211 Broadway, Norwich, CT.
