Sherri Lynn Sagen 1962 - 2020
Norwich - Sherri Lynn Sagen, born April 18, 1962, died February 8, 2020 at the backups hospital under the care of hospice. Sherri lived in Norwich. She was pre deceased by her father Louis Caton, a nephew Robert Caton, as well as her Grand parents.
She is survived by her mother Barbara Caton of Oakdale, her Brother Brian Caton of Lebanon, her boyfriend Linwood Lathrop of Norwich, an Aunt and Uncle Ross and Florence Robbins of Oakdale and Several cousins.
Sherri enjoyed horses growing up on the family farm in Lebanon as well as her dogs and cats. She enjoyed bowling, nascar racing and spending time with her firends at the Moose Lodge. She was a life member of the Women Of The Moose at the Bozrah Moose Lodge.
There will be a celebration of life where friends and family can gather for food and refreashments at the Bozrah Moose Lodge, 115 Fitchville Rd, Bozrah Ct. on February 22, 2020 from 2-5pm. Intern will be private at the convenience of the family.
Anyone wishing to assist can contact the Lodge @ 860-889-6856 or Sherri's brother at 860-213-2936.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020