Shirley A. Mullane
1939 - 2020
Plainfield - Shirley A. Mullane 81, of Sunny Acres, Moosup, beloved wife of the late James S. Mullane passed away Nov. 30, 2020.
She was born Nov. 25, 1939 in Worcester, MA a daughter of the late Oscar and Evelyn (Depatie) Burgon and had resided in Moosup for the last 40 years. Mrs. Mullane enjoyed fishing and playing bingo.
She leaves a son and daughter in law Bruce and Christine Firlik; a daughter in law Dianna Firlik; 4 grandchildren Julie , John III , Joseph and Nicholas; a great granddaughter Ella; a brother William Burgon; also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by 2 sons Michael Mullane and John F. Firlik Jr. a brother Robert and two sisters Doris and Olive.
Funeral and burial will be private. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
