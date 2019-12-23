|
|
Shirley A. Tondreau 1948 - 2019
Jewett City - Shirley A. Tondreau, 71, passed away on December 11, 2019 at home. She was born on January 21, 1948 in Norwich, daughter of the late Donald and Helen (Kostyk) Goddette. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10 am at St. Mary's Church Jewett City. Intermittent will be at the convenience of the family. Leffler Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019