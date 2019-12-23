Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
30 North Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351
860-376-4014
For more information about
Shirley Tondreau
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Jewett City, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Tondreau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Tondreau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Tondreau Obituary
Shirley A. Tondreau 1948 - 2019
Jewett City - Shirley A. Tondreau, 71, passed away on December 11, 2019 at home. She was born on January 21, 1948 in Norwich, daughter of the late Donald and Helen (Kostyk) Goddette. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10 am at St. Mary's Church Jewett City. Intermittent will be at the convenience of the family. Leffler Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -