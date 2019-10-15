Home

Shirley B. McCollum 1948 - 2019
Brooklyn - Shirley B. McCollum, age 71, of Brooklyn, CT passed away on October 10, 2019. She was born in Putnam, CT to the late Charles and Irene Kennison. She was a retired employee of Foxwoods Resort Casino. Her interests included hiking, swimming, and gardening. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, Clifton H. McCollum and her brother Robert Kennison. She is survived by her devoted sons Donald and his wife Heather McCollum of Orange, and Clifton McCollum of Brooklyn; six loving grandchildren, Aubrey, Mya, Everly, Brianna, Logan and Justin and one cherished great grandchild Maverick. Services will be held on October 19, 2019 at Stonehurst at Hampton Valley, 119 Providence Turnpike, Hampton, CT. There will be a memorial service from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with a reception immediately to follow. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
