Shirley Boucher 1932 - 2020
Norwich - Shirley Boucher, 88, of Norwich, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 9, 2020.
Born in Norwich on February 13, 1932, Shirley was the beloved daughter of the late Theophile Chiasson and Ursule (Boucher) Chiasson. Throughout her life, Shirley was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She was a true family woman, a compassionate and caring soul, and the rock of her family. More than anything, Shirley loved to spend time with her children and always had a great time frequenting the casinos. She had a wonderful sense of humor and deeply cherished the memories she made with her friends and family. Shirley will always be forever loved and remembered.
Shirley is survived by her children, Joanne Burlingame and her husband, Mark, Thomas Boucher and his wife, Marianne, Michael Boucher and his wife, Denise, Tina Hoover and her husband, Jeffrey, and Terry Walsh; nine beautiful grandchildren; and eleven adored great-grandchildren.
Shirley's family will hold a private burial ceremony at a later date. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is in care of the arrangements. Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Center for Hospice Care of Southeastern CT, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.woyaszandson.com
