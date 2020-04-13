|
|
Shirley Fleming 1937 - 2020
Preston - Shirley Lillian Fleming, 83, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on Friday April 10 at Hartford Hospital. Shirley was born on January 14, 1937 in Willimantic, CT, to the late Clarence and Ethel (Litts) Kneeland.
Shirley married John Fleming of Preston. They were married at Westminster Congregational Church, Canterbury, CT on July 16, 1960.
Shirley and John raised five children: Wendy Fleming (predeceased), John Fleming Jr. and partner Donna Zimmerman, Amy (Fleming) Salvemini and husband Mark, Joan (Fleming) Gillen and husband Chris, and Lori Fleming. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Gillen) Roundtree and husband Drew, Mathew, Sean and Kyle Gillen, Nicholas, Bethany and Ashley Salvemini, and two great grandchildren, Alyssia and Kailee Roundtree.
She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses Charles Kneeland of Oregon, Andrea Maine and husband Jesse, Judy Fleming and husband Roy, both of Norwich, Arthur Kneeland of Moosup, and Mary Patenaude and husband Richard of Griswold, along with several nieces and nephews.
Shirley worked at Plastic Wire and Cable where she met her husband John of 59 years. She also worked at Convalescent Center of Norwich up until her retirement.
She was known for her beautiful black hair and sparkling personality. She always greeted everyone with a warm and welcoming smile. She loved her husband, her children, their spouses, and most of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren with such kindheartedness, compassion, and unconditional love. She loved country music and loved listening to her father Clarence, who went by the radio surname Cousin Hank, who hosted the country music radio show on WICH. She enjoyed hosting or attending picnics to spend time with her very large family. She was always ready and willing to go places when asked; although her favorite spot to relax was on her porch and swing. She loved to take pictures and always found a place in the home to hang them.
Shirley was a member of the Preston City Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a member of Greeneville Congregational Church of Norwich.
A private burial and graveside prayer at the convenience of the family service will be held. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020