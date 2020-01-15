|
Shirley Goodno 1934 - 2020
Putnam - Shirley A. (Ayotte) Goodno, 85, of Thurber Rd, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital, with family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Goodno who passed in 1987. Born in Hamlin, ME, she was the daughter of the late Warner and Arlene (Gorey) Ayotte.
Mrs. Goodno worked for Danco in Putnam as a machine operator until her retirement. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, crossword puzzles, bingo, and playing cards. She passed her love of reading down to her children and grandchildren. Rummy was her favorite card game and she usually beat everyone she played which made her chuckle and say, "better luck next time". Before Bob passed, they would play penny poker with the entire family and it didn't matter if you won or lost because you were guaranteed a night of endless laughter. She often talked about those memories with joy in her heart. She and Bob spent most of their lives together on Quassett Lake where they raised 7 children, creating wonderful memories. She enjoyed spending time with family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. She loved listening to the voices of the little ones and their stories which always made her laugh. She enjoyed big family dinners and cookouts. She loved sitting outside doing her crosswords from sunup till sundown even in the middle of winter. Once she became a resident of Matulaitis Nursing home Wednesdays & Saturdays were her favorite days, that meant Bingo!
Shirley is survived by her three sons, Michael Goodno and his wife Ruth of Hilliard, FL, Glenn Goodno and his wife Dawn of Putnam, CT, and Jeffrey Goodno of Groton, CT; her three daughters, Jayne Wilcox and her husband David of Apopka, FL, Valerie Goodno of North Palm Beach, FL, and Susan Gardner and her husband Dale of Putnam, CT; three brothers, Richard Ayotte of Salina, KS, Patrick Ayotte of Montreal, Canada, and James Ayotte of Windsor Locks, CT; three sisters, Loreen Udal of Enfield, CT, Carole Therriault of Bristol, CT; and Lynn Dufault of FL; eleven grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, the late Claudette Berthiaume, three brothers Harold Ayotte, Donald Ayotte, and Joseph Ayotte and three sisters Pauline Tuttle (Ayotte), Regina Parris (Ayotte), and Joyce Seymour (Ayotte).
Services will take place in the Spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT.
Memorial donations may be made to IHSP (Interfaith Human Services of Putnam) food bank/diaper bank mail checks to PO Box, Putnam, CT 06260 or Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 E Wacker Dr Ste 1730, Chicago, IL 60601-9553 .For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
