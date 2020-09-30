Shirley M. Hart 1938 - 2020
Moosup - Shirley M. Hart, 82, of Moosup passed away Sunday September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Shirley was born in Providence, RI on March 2, 1938, daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia Tremblay. Her husband of 49 years, Romeo A. Hart Sr. predeceased her in 2004. She loved spending time with her family, sewing and shopping. One of her greatest passions was to decorate her yard for the Christmas season. Shirley is survived by her eight children Deb Lafortune and husband Rick, Cheryl Denmark, Linda Ross, Ronnie Hart and wife Robin, Danny Hart, Ricky Hart, Romeo Hart Jr. and wife Tricia, and Lori Merchant and husband Kevin. 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Shirley was a dedicated foster mom for 38 years to Carole, Nanette and Mike. Funeral services will be private. tillinghastfh.com