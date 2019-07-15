Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Shirley M. (Ladd) Russell

Shirley M. (Ladd) Russell Obituary
Shirley M. (Ladd) Russell 1932 - 2019
Plainfield - Shirley M. (Ladd) Russell, 87, long-time resident of Plainfield, died Sunday the 14th of July at The Villa Maria Nursing Home.
She was born May 8, 1932 in Massachusetts, the daughter of Luther A. Ladd and Erma L. (Bumpus) Ladd.
Shirley loved music, flowers, birds, iced coffee, and good food, but most of all she loved her family. She was known to say, "Don't be sad when I die, wear bright colors and dance, celebrate my life." Let's remember her smiling, laughing and dancing to the Rolling Stones.
She is preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, Harold H. Russell, her beloved daughter, Patricia A. (Ladd) Michalski, her brother, Richard Ladd and her sisters, Dorothy Ladd and Barbara (Ladd) Breton.
Shirley is survived by three sons and three daughters, Harold D. and his wife Doreen Russell, Richard H. and his wife Amy Russell, Gary A. and his wife Tara Russell, Cheryl M. and her husband Jerry Schroth, Cindy A. and her husband Brian Parent, Lisa L. and her husband Jim Thomas, two sisters, Carol Chapman of Danielson and Beverly Starideio, 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held privately in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of N.E. CT. P.O. Box 632, Putnam, CT. 06260. Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home, Plainfield has been entrusted with arrangements. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 15 to July 17, 2019
