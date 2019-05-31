Home

Simone L. Ducharme 1934 - 2019
Bozrah - Simone L. Ducharme of Bozrah passed away Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at Harrington Court Retirement Home in Colchester. She was born May 31, 1934 in Norwich, the daughter of the late Conrad and Marguerite (Moreau) Tessier.
Simone married her childhood sweetheart, Edward Ducharme, on August 4, 1951.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the American Legion on Merchants Avenue in Taftville from 1pm-4pm.
Contributions in Simone's memory can be made to .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 31 to June 2, 2019
