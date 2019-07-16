|
|
Sonia Amelia Tedesco 1926 - 2019
Norwich - Sonia Amelia Tedesco, age 93, passed away at Greentree Manor in Waterford on July 16, 2019. She was born January 30, 1926 in Norwich to the late Frank and Christina (Piazza) Pasqualini. She married Frank V. Tedesco on April 27, 1946 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church. He predeceased her on October 5, 1977.
Sonia was a cafeteria manager for the Norwich Board of Education and retired in 1986 after 24 years. She was an avid lover of golf. She enjoyed dancing and bowling ten pin. She volunteered at Backus Hospital and was a member of the Backus Hospital Auxiliary.
Sonia is survived by a granddaughter Nicole Ferry Shafer of St. Augustine, Florida and grandchildren Ella, Guy and Vivian Shafer. She is predeceased by daughters Paula Tedesco and Loretta Ferry as well as a brother Natalie Pasqualini and sistster Theresa Alferi and Mary DeBartolo.
Family and friends may visit Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave, Norwich on Friday from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. at which time we will be going in procession for a Mass of Christian Burial at Sts. Peter and Paul, Elizabeth St., Norwich at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Boswell Ave., Norwich. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Sonia's honor to Hospice of Southeast CT, 227 Dunham St., Norwich CT 06360. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 16 to July 18, 2019