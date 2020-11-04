1/1
Sophie M. Domijan
1923 - 2020
Moosup - Sophie M. Domijan, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Moosup, CT on Nov 3, 2020.
She was born on Sept 9, 1923, a daughter to the late Josefa (Kazimierska) and Kazmir Witalec in Coventry, RI. She was predeceased by her husband Edward I. Domijan who passed away on Nov 7, 1957.
Sophie was a graduate of Plainfield H.S. Class of 1941. After high school she worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Hartford and later as a book keeper for Despathy's Furniture. For the remainder of her life, she was devoted to her family and was a loving wife and mother with a special place in her heart for her grandsons. She had strong faith and was a communicant of All Hallows Church in Moosup.
She is survived by her daughter Jayne Collins and her husband Kevin; brother Stanley Witalec and sister Felicia Witalec; grandchildren Peter and Sam Collins; numerous nieces and nephews. Sophie was predeceased by her sisters Stefanie Dziedzic, Anna Kiertianis, Adela Malek, Mildred Chmura, Isabelle Gauthier and her brother Edward Witalec.
There will be a Mass of Christian burial on Friday Nov 6th at 12 p.m (Noontime) at All Hallows Church in Moosup, CT. Burial to follow within All Hallows cemetery, Moosup. There are no calling hours. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
