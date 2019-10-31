Home

Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
30 North Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351
860-376-4014
Sophie Pizzo
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Jewett City, CT
Sophie M. Pizzo 1929 - 2019
Jewett City - Sophie M. Pizzo, 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at home. She was born on November 25, 1929, daughter of the late Camellia (Litwinczwk) and Frank Goncharow .Sophie was united in marriage to Richard Pizzo on August 26 1950 at St. Mary's Jewett City; he predeceased her.
Prior to retirement, Sophie worked at Triangle Plastic, Wire, and Cable. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family.
Sophie is survived by her daughter-in-law, Gayla Pizzo; granddaughter, Melissa (Pizzo) Tatro and her husband, Robert Tatro, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Bryanna Lascola, Caydan, Bradey, and Gavin Jonasch, and Braxton Tatro; and great-great grandchildren, Bentley and Waylon Lascola. In addition to her spouse, she was predeceased by her son, Richard Pizzo; brother, Frank Goncharow; and sisters, Agnes Plantier, Gladys Tryon, Alice Edenfield, Helen Dean, and Elizabeth Goncharow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lisbon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Mary's Church. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
