Sophie Paride
1923 - 2020
Norwich - Norwich-Sophie Paride, age 96, of Norwich passed away on November 5, 2020 at Greentree Manor in Waterford. She was born on December 26, 1923 in Norwich to the late John and Rose (Shuleshko) Molbowski. She married her loving husband William Paride Sr. in 1944. He predeceased her.
Sophie lived a full and wonderful life. As a young woman she loved dancing. Bill swept her off her feet and became her lifelong dance partner. Together they built their own home piece by piece. Loving mother, Sophie worked at a local factory to help provide for her family. She worked until she retired to help care for her grandchildren. In retirement, Sophie and Bill traveled around the US in a camper enjoying all this beautiful country has to offer. Sophie enjoyed gardening and always kept her home and yard in beautiful and pristine condition.
Sophie is survived by a son William Paride Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Arizona, a daughter Pamela Harman and her husband Gerry Raymond of Florida, grandchildren Jacquelyn Allo, Michele Holt, Christine Harman, Laurie Rose, and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister Rose Malinowski, Olga Sautter and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brothers Peter and Andy Molbowski, and sisters Annie Hirschfeld, Marion McQuown, Marjorie Voronuk, and Helen Clesowich.
A walk-through calling hour will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery on Boswell Ave., Norwich. The family plans to hold a celebration of Sophie's life when it is safer to travel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich, CT 06360. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Paride family.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Labenski Funeral Home
NOV
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
8608871769
