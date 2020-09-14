1/1
Sophie Sinkunas
1918 - 2020
Plainfield - Sophie Shagzda Sinkunas passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 11, 2020. Sophie was born in Kenosha, WI on February 25, 1918, daughter of the late Matthew and Jennie Shagzda. Sophie and her family moved to Lithuania where she resided until 1939. Sophie, her brother and sister Adolph and Anna immigrated to the US and settled in NY. Sophie met and married the late Bruno Sinkunas and relocated to CT where they set up a small farm and raised their family.
Sophie is survived by her daughter and son in law Sonia and Albert Chapman, granddaughters Vicki (Scott) Poirier and Lori Chapman, grandchildren Emma and Matthew Poirier, special nieces Gen Wakely , Mirta D'Avanzo, Colleen Lugauskas and Denise Lugauskas along with numerous great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews who she considered as her grandchildren along with her special grand dog Sophia. Sophie was predeceased by her husband, brother, sister, special nephews Al and Vyto Lugauskas, and great niece Erin.
Sophie will forever be remembered for her love of her family, her love for all animals, the baby blankets she crocheted, the many foster children she helped over the years and her desire to always help others.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Central Village Fire Department who has helped the family over the years.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Apostle Church on Saturday September 26th at 11AM. Masks and social distancing is required.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
