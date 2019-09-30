|
Sr. Rose Mary Iannucci 1917 - 2019
Windham - Sr. Rose Mary Iannucci, 102, a member of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit, died on Sunday September 29, 2019 at St Joseph Living Center in Windham, CT.
Born on June 6, 1917 in Waterbury, CT, the daughter of the late Giovanni (John) and Antoinette Conte Iannucci, Sr. Rose Mary entered religious life in 1938 and made her profession at the Motherhouse in St. Brieuc, France on March 27, 1940. She was then known as Sr. Jean Antoine.
She remained in France for her first community in LeLegué. Once the United States declared war on Germany, she and 23 other Daughters of the Holy Spirit were arrested. Sr. Rose Mary was held in the detention camp at Vittel for more than two years. She and the other American Sisters taught the children in the camp which had been originally created to intern nationals of enemy and neutral countries whom Germany wanted to exchange for their own nationals held in enemy camps. The 22 DHS in Vittel were released as exchange prisoners in 1944. Sr. Rose Mary is the last surviving member of that group.
Once back in the U. S., she taught in elementary schools in CT, MA and VT while obtaining her B.A. and M.A. in education. In 1975 she moved to West Sacramento, CA for 22 years where she ministered as a teacher before earning her certificate in pastoral care from the Medical Center in San Francisco in 1980. She then ministered as a pastoral associate at Our Lady of Grace Parish in West Sacramento. She was instrumental in bringing the Associate Program there.
Upon retirement in 1998, she resided at St. Clare Convent in Newport, RI before moving to the Provincial House in Putnam, CT in 2007. She was one of the first Sisters to begin the new community at St. Joseph Living Center in Windham, CT in 2016.
She is survived by the Daughters of the Holy Spirit spiritual family – her sisters in community, the Consecrated Seculars and the Associates as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Clementina Rossi, Susan DiLeo, Martha DiPietri Hadsock, Philip Iannucci, Michelina Martino, Philomena Balduc Lata, Eva Dileo and John Iannucci.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 99 Jackson Street, Willimantic, CT with a prayer service at 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Putnam at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to DHS Retirement Fund, P. O. Box 497, Putnam, CT 06260. The Gilman Funeral Home, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT have been entrusted with arrangements. For memorial guest book, please visit www.GilmanandValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019