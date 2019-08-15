|
|
Sr. Thérèse Morneau, DHS 1921 - 2019
Windham - Sr. Thérèse Morneau, DHS
December 6, 1921 – August 13, 2019
Windham, CT - Sr. Thérèse Morneau, 97, a member of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit, died on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Living Center in Windham, CT.
Born on December 6, 1921 in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of the late Auguste and Diane (Fournier) Morneau. Sr. Thérèse entered religious life in 1941 and made her religious profession at the Holy Spirit Provincial House in Putnam on August 20, 1945. She was then known as Sr. Marie Thérèse Augustin.
She earned a B.A. in French from Annhurst College in South Woodstock and an M.A. from the Catholic University of America with a major in French Literature. She served in education as teacher or principal at St. Mary School in Putnam, Sacred Heart School in Wauregan, CT, Assumption School in Chicopee, MA, St Mary School in Jewett City, CT and St. Rita School in Fairfax, CA. In 1965 she became Mistress of Novices at St. Joseph Manor in Fairfax, CA and in 1970 she was appointed Vice Provincial for California. In 1993 she was named Assistant Coordinator of the Provincial House in Putnam, a position she held until 2000. She also served as organist in the Provincial House Chapel. Sr. Thérèse retired to the Holy Spirit Healthcare Center in 2014 and was one of the first DHS to move to St. Joseph Living Center in Windham in 2016.
She is survived by the Daughters of the Holy Spirit spiritual family, her sisters in community, the Consecrated Seculars and the Associates, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Adrien Morneau and her sisters, Leonie Francoeur, Juliette Trainque, Claire Gray and Sr. Jeanne Morneau, DHS.
Calling hours will be take place on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church, 99 Jackson Street, Willimantic, CT with a prayer service at 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Putnam at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DHS Retirement Fund, P. O. Box 497, Putnam, CT 06260. Services have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. For memorial guestbook, please visit www.GilmanandValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019