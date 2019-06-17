|
|
Stacey M. Sedotti 1972 - 2019
Norwich - Stacey M. Sedotti 46, of Norwich died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. She was born in New London on August 24, 1972 the daughter of Theresa A. (Pinto) Sedotti of Groton. She is survived by one sister: Andrea McElwee and her husband Ted of Griswold, and three nephews: Joey, Jake and Roman.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 20th from 5-7 P.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville. There are no funeral services.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 17 to June 19, 2019