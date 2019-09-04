|
Stanley H. Dingwell 1927 - 2019
Pomfret Center - Stanley H. Dingwell, 92, of Pomfret Center, CT died September 2, 2019 at Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn, CT. Born July 1, 1927 in Columbia, CT, son of Wilmer and Helen (Coyle) Dingwell. Stanley's first wife was Virginia (Tripp) Dingwell, she died in 1984, Stanley's second wife was Deanna (Bowden) Dingwell, she died in 2006.
Stanley was a member and Past Master of the Israel Putnam Lodge #46 A.F. & A.M. of South Woodstock, CT. He was a hard worker and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards his favorite games were cribbage and setback. Stanley was a devoted family man and loved gardening and bird watching. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees.
Stanley leaves his children James Dingwell (Jan) of Pomfret and Cheryl Dingwell of Danielson; his grandchildren Chuck Dingwell of Pomfret, Loren Dingwell (Michele) of Danielson, Chad Dingwell (Jess) of Pomfret, Merrianne Dingwell (Robert) of Danielson, Megan Dingwell of Dunmore, PA; his seven great grandchildren and one great great grandson; a sister Lee Racine of Aiken, SC. Stanley was predeceased by a son Gordon Dingwell in 2011; a sister Barbara; a niece Doreen. The family wishes to express their love and thanks to Chuck for the devotion and love that he gave Stanley.
Calling Hours will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT, followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 PM (Noon) at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery Eastford, CT. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019