|
|
Stanley J. LeBuis Jr. 1947 - 2019
Preston - On the 30th of May 2019, Stanley J. LeBuis Jr. of Preston passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 71. He was born on the 5th of December 1947 in Westerly, Rhode Island to the late Stanley J. and Mary (Bauerle) Lebuis Sr.
Stanley lived and worked many years in Rhode Island near the ocean setting that he loved. A great passion of Stanley's was travelling, particularly in Europe where he visited many countries. He loved the warm weather and lived for many years in Florida, Arizona and Virginia.
He was an avid animal lover. He enjoyed spending time with his dog Fiji and with his daughter's horse Leo whom they had travelled to Germany to find. He spent many years building great connections with animals and all around could see how much his animals loved him.
Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing, yard sailing, gardening,cooking, woodworking and all things equestrian. He was also a great car enthusiast.
He is survived by his two daughters, Heather K. Boucher and her husband Andre' G. Boucher and Briell LeBuis all of Preston; one granddaughter, Chloe Boucher of Preston; a sister, Kathleen A. Lopez and her husband Edward of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be held Saturday June 8th at 2:00 p.m at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Contributions can be made to the CT Humane Society.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life following the service at Harp and Dragon in Norwich. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 1 to June 3, 2019