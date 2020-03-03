|
Stanley J. Majeski Jr. 1963 - 2020
Norwich - Stanley John Majeski Jr. drove on the highway to Heaven on Feb. 28, 2020, to join his loved ones who went before him.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Teresa Majeski of Norwich; his children, Steven Majeski and Brittany Majeski of Norwich; his stepchildren, William (Kristine) Wallace of Ft. Drum, N.Y., Jason (Michelle) Wallace of Hampton, CT and Angela (Michael Sorrentino) Wallace of San Diego, CA; and grandchildren, Rosabelle Wallace, Kayleigh and Madeline Palardy, Ashton Wallace and Brielle Wallace. He is also survived by four sisters, Cheryl Maynard of Norwich, Brenda (Cal) Mellor of Lisbon, Cathy (Al) Desimone of Norwich and Sandra (Tony) Grillo of Norwich. He left behind many relatives and friends, too many to list.
He was born on Aug 29, 1963, to the late Mary and Stanley Majeski in Norwich. His four older sisters will miss spoiling Stan as they have done over the past 56 years. Stan always said he was from the "project" where any parent would discipline any kid but he was lucky enough to have five mothers in his own family.
Stan worked at many different things during life, he started making friends of his co-workers at Mr. Bigs and he continued that lifelong connection with many co-workers.
He worked as Carpenter for the Local 24 until he was injured on the job and that gave him the opportunity to start and run the family business Strange Brew Pub located in Norwich.
Stan will be remembered as "Stan the Man" - and that really says it all. If you needed anything, at anytime, anywhere, you could call Stan and he would be there for you. He was that kind of guy, generous, loving, happy, sweet, and always concerned about you.
He was the best husband. Ask any of his friends and they will tell you how much he loved Terry. He was the best kisser in the world and not only to his wife, to all of his friends, men and women alike.
Stan's death was totally unexpected but he went the way he would have wanted to, surrounded by friends and having fun. He will be missed by everyone but especially by Terry, his soulmate. He can't be replaced and he is leaving a big void in this world. He always ended every conversation, every visit with these three words, "I love you". Hearing those words will be greatly missed. His family knows he is the life of the party in heaven, just as he was here.
Calling hours will be held on March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woyasz and Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd., in Uncasville, CT. A service will be held on Saturday at 11 at the First Congregational Church, 81 E. Town Street, Norwich, CT followed by a celebration of life at the French Club from 1-4 at 79 Wilson St., Jewett City, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020