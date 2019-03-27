|
|
Stanley Jello 1929 - 2019
Colchester - Stanley Jello, 90, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Harrington Court in Colchester.
Stanley was born January 1, 1929 in Norwich, the son of the late Andrew and Mary (Mazurkiewicz) Jello.
He grew up on the family farm in Lebanon. He married the late Rose Marie (Renaldi) June 15, 1957 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich. She passed away August 25, 2009.
He worked for the State of CT Dept. of Transportation for 23 years, retiring January 1, 1989.
Stanley was a simple, hard-working man. He was very kind and gentle and would help anybody. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Stanley's family would like to thank Harington Court for the love and care they gave him over the past 3 years.
Stanley is survived by his brother Raymond Jello of Lebanon, sister Dorothy Beaudoin of Franklin, by his special niece Linda Farrell and her husband Bill and their family, and by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Henry, Edward and Richard Jello and by his sister Frances Hiltz.
A funeral service will be held at the Labenski Funeral Home in Norwich on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of the funeral service. Burial will follow in New Lebanon Cemetery.
The Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019