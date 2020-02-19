|
|
Stella Desrochers 1929 - 2020
Danielson - Stella M. Desrochers, 90, of Danielson passed away Monday February 17, 2020 at Matulaitis Nursing Home in Putnam. She was born in Griswold on May 28, 1929 daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel (Moskowitz) Siluk. She worked at Rogers Corporation for many years. Stella loved spending time with her family as well as going shopping and out to eat. She is survived by her children Gerald Poirier and wife Marlene of Florida, Linda Durand and husband John of Danielson, Kenneth Poirier of Texas, Jean Hubert of Dayville, Janet Brown of Rhode Island, and Patricia Poirier of Danielson. Special granddaughter who brightened her life, Crystal Poirier. 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Paul Poirier. A calling hour will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 from 10 to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11 at Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main St. Danielson. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Matulaitis Nursing Home Whatever Weather Project 10 Thurber Road Putnam, CT 06260. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020