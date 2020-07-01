Stella T. Boroski 1931 - 2020
Jewett City - Stella T. Boroski, 89, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Villa Maria Nursing and Rehab in Plainfield.
She was born on May 29, 1931, in Lisbon, daughter to the late Peter and Mary Misiorek. Stella married Alexander Boroski on May 2, 1950, at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City. He predeceased her.
Stella was employed as a bookkeeper and grocery clerk.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lucas and son-in-law, Kenneth Lucas of Jewett City; brother, Frank Misiorek of AZ; grandchildren, Jason Lucas, Sarah Lucas, and Joshua Lucas; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Maine, Shamus Kirby, Jonah Lucas, and Rylan Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.
Stella was predeceased by her brothers, Theodore, Stanley, Andrew, John, and Walter Misiorek and sisters, Nellie Gustamachio, Helen Glemboski, Annie Medick, and Viola Cavanaugh.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. at Leffler Funeral Home, 30 N. Main Street, Jewett City, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lisbon. Cloth face coverings or masks are required for attendance at all funeral services.
.