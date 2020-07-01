1/1
Stella T. Boroski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella T. Boroski 1931 - 2020
Jewett City - Stella T. Boroski, 89, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Villa Maria Nursing and Rehab in Plainfield.
She was born on May 29, 1931, in Lisbon, daughter to the late Peter and Mary Misiorek. Stella married Alexander Boroski on May 2, 1950, at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City. He predeceased her.
Stella was employed as a bookkeeper and grocery clerk.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lucas and son-in-law, Kenneth Lucas of Jewett City; brother, Frank Misiorek of AZ; grandchildren, Jason Lucas, Sarah Lucas, and Joshua Lucas; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Maine, Shamus Kirby, Jonah Lucas, and Rylan Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.
Stella was predeceased by her brothers, Theodore, Stanley, Andrew, John, and Walter Misiorek and sisters, Nellie Gustamachio, Helen Glemboski, Annie Medick, and Viola Cavanaugh.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. at Leffler Funeral Home, 30 N. Main Street, Jewett City, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lisbon. Cloth face coverings or masks are required for attendance at all funeral services.
For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
30 North Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351
860-376-4014
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved