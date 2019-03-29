Home

Stella T. Machnicki Carnes Obituary
Stella T. Machnicki Carnes 1919 - 2019
Norwich - Stella Machnicki Carnes, 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 29. 2019. Stella was born in Norwich, CT, on February 22, 1919. She lived there for 90 years and was a member of the Divine Providence Church. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy; and, worked in the Preston Woolen Mill until it closed. Stella then went to work at the Norwich State Hospital as a food service supervisor and retired after 20 years.
Stella was a caring person and loyal to her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had just celebrated her 100th birthday on February 22, 2019, with family, friends and residents of the Pavilion where she resided. She was greatly cherished and will be missed by all.
Stella is survived by her sister, Veronica "Ronnie" Silvester; daughter Terry Anderson (Gregg), son Edward (Cheri); 3 grandsons, Todd, Jason, and Zachary, and a granddaughter, Tess. She also had 7 great grandchildren, Ayden, Alexandra, Ethan, Sonya, Juliana, Trevor, and Elyias. She was preceded in death by her brothers Bill, Alec and John, and sisters, Mary, and Jane.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 2, at 10:00 am at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. Burial will follow at Divine Providence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Stella's name to the Pavilion, 876 Falmouth Road, Hyannis, MA 02601-2322.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
